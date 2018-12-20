Real ale lovers ready for Pendle Beer Festival

Pendle Beer Festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary when it returns at the beginning of next year.

The festival runs from Thursday, January 31st until Saturday, February 2nd and will pull in breweries from Lancashire, Yorkshire and beyond as well as the specialist team from East Lancashire CAMRA.

Last year's festival raised more than £6,000 for Pendleside Hospice and there will once again be beer barrel sponsorship at the 2019 event.

Barrel sponsors will receive two tickets to use on each day of the three-day festival (subject to hall capacity) and two pints of any of the beers on offer (subject to availability) along with their details on the beer barrel and on a “Roll of Honour” in the hall. The cost of beer barrel sponsorship remains at £50.

As well as seeking out barrel sponsors, Pendleside Hospice will also be fundraising at the festival; if you are able to donate a voucher or a raffle prize it would be very much appreciated!

Anybody interested in sponsoring a beer barre or donating a voucher or raffle can contact Leah in Fundraising at the hospice on 01282 440140 or leah.hutchinson@pendleside.org.uk.