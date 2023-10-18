Railway line between Colne and Preston closed for several hours after fatality on the tracks
Emergency services were called to Colne railway station yesterday afternoon after a casualty was reported on the tracks.
Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead at around 3-30pm.
A spokesman for British Transport police said: “Officers are working to identify the casualty and inform their next of kin. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”