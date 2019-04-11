Queen Street Mill: World-renowned Grade-I Burnley building set to reopen its doors

Queen Street Mill, one of Burnley's most historic buildings, is set to reopen again next week, with the Grade I-listed building in Harle Syke having undergone extensive renovations

Famous as the world's only surviving operational steam-driven weaving shed, the Queen Street Mill building and museum will thrown open its doors once again on Thursday 18th April, and will be taking visitors each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until the end of October from 12pm - 4pm.

Having originally closed in 2016, the mill's chimney is still undergoing further work and the mill engine is not yet fully operational, but fascinating guided tours will be on offer for those wishing to have a look around and experience the nature of the mill workplace in what is sure to prove a very worthwhile experience with some expert guides showing them around.

With tours to be scheduled throughout the afternoons, (exact times are yet to be confirmed) visitors will be able to experience "the sounds, sights, and smells of a working mill" and see "weaving demonstrations in the warehouse where warp and weft combine to make cloth" and catch a glimpse of the weaving shed housing 308 Lancashire looms.

As a forerunner to the opening event, there will also be a community conversation open to all who want to come down and get a taste of what work has been undertaken at the mill and what will be on offer going forwards at the mill itself later today from 6pm - 8pm.

For more information, head to https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/leisure-and-culture/museums/queen-street-mill-textile-museum/