Primet's Class of 2024 celebrate with prom at Stirk House

By Claire Brannon
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:51 BST
As the end of the academic year approaches, many schools across Burnley will be preparing to celebrate their prom.

Year 11 students from Colne Primet Academy have celebrated the end of their exams with a prom at Stirk House.

Students enjoyed a meal before dancing the night away. Teaching and support staff, who have worked with the students throughout their five years at secondary school, joined in the celebrations before saying goodbye for a final time before GCSE results day in August.

Colne Primet Academy prom

Colne Primet Academy prom Photo: Submitted

Colne Primet Academy prom

Colne Primet Academy prom Photo: Submitted

Colne Primet Academy prom

Colne Primet Academy prom Photo: Submitted

Colne Primet Academy prom

Colne Primet Academy prom Photo: Submitted

