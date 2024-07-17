Year 11 students from Colne Primet Academy have celebrated the end of their exams with a prom at Stirk House.
Students enjoyed a meal before dancing the night away. Teaching and support staff, who have worked with the students throughout their five years at secondary school, joined in the celebrations before saying goodbye for a final time before GCSE results day in August.
