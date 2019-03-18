Pre-loved prom dress shop aims to make sure Burnley students will go to the ball

Prom dress shopping can be a costly time for parents.

So a Burnley school has set up a pre-loved prom dress and suit pop-up shop.

Blessed Trinity RC College teacher Melanie Arcangelo came up with the idea for the shop and so far several dresses have been donated.

Mrs Arcangelo said: "We asked for dresses which could be used for the prom which were just hidden away and never used again.

"People have been generous and we have already got a number of dresses but hope to receive more.

"Our textile department will be able to alter them so we will cater for every shape and size.

"There are also shoes and jewellery."

The school are asking for a £20 hire charge per dress which will go into the 2019 prom fund to help to reduce the cost.

Fellow teacher Dawn Brady has also arranged for complimentary hair, make-up and nails from local companies for the day.

The prom is at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors on Monday, July 1st.