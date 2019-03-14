Popular Burnley town centre pub on market

One of Burnley town centre's most popular pubs is up for sale.

The Brun Lea on Manchester Road is one of 16 pubs that has been put up for sale by pub giant J D Wetherspoon.

A spokesman for Wetherspoons said: "We understand that our loyal customers and staff will be disappointed with this decision.

"However JDW does occasionally put pubs up for sale.

"This is a commercial decision taken by the company after long consideration."

The spokesman added that trade would continue as normal until a buyer was found.

He also gave an assurance that if existing staff were not taken on by the new owners Wetherspoons would try to find them work at other outlets across the region.

The Boot in Burnley is also part of the pub chain.