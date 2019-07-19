Popular Burnley teaching assistant says goodbye after 20 years

A Burnley teaching assistant has stepped down from her role after 20 years.

Mrs Susan Fallows has become a much loved and respected face at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School where she has worked mainly with early years and reception children over the last two decades.

She was presented with gifts, cards and flowers by colleagues and children to mark the end of her career.

Headteacher Mrs Sally Smith said: "On behalf of all the children, staff and governors we would like to wish Mrs. Fallows a very long and happy retirement.

"Mrs. Fallows has done a great deal to help many children with her learning and we all wish her well for the future."