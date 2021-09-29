'We need to use more brownfield sites' – Tory councillors call for Burnley Local Plan to be ripped up

Two Tory politicians have tabled a motion for debate as this evening’s full meeting of Burnley Council.

The proposed resolution entitled ‘Opposition to the Local Plan’ has been tabled by Whittlefield with Ightenhill ward’s Coun. Don Whitaker and seconded by his group leader Coun. Alan Hosker who represents Hapton with Park ward.

It calls for development blueprint to be scrapped and more previously developed ‘brownfield’ land to be used instead and more empty houses brought back into use.

The motion will be discussed at tonight's full meeting of Burnley Council.

The motion reads: “The Burnley Local Plan, brought in by the Labour administration in 2018, has seen significant amounts of our green spaces allocated to housing developments in spite of the strong objections of local residents and the significant number of vacant houses in the borough.

“This has included land off Red Lees Road where 125 homes are now being built, fields behind Smithyfield Avenue and Rossendale Road allocated to housing, and several new industrial units proposed for our green spaces rather than on brownfield land.

“This council therefore resolves that the Burnley Local Plan as it is currently constituted does not command the support of residents within the borough.