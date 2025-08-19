We love our new homes so much we got the architect round for a cuppa
The 93 apartments within the Dovestone Gardens development offer their over--55-year-old occupants independence and privacy, coupled with the peace of mind of knowing that any care needs they have will also be met.
It is one of many ‘extra care’ schemes that have sprung up around Lancashire in recent years and includes an on-site bistro, activity room, residents’ lounge and communal spaces to meet up with neighbours.
So impressed were those who moved in when the £21m project was recently completed, that they extended the hand of friendship to project architect Mark Cookson who designed the Briercliffe Road site for Brock Carmichael Architects on behalf of Calico Homes.
Calico Housing’s group director of development, Wendy Malone, said: “This is a major investment for us and allows us to bring the highest standards of care and age-appropriate design to Burnley.
“Mark has done a wonderful job and the residents wanted to show their appreciation in true Lancashire fashion, with a cuppa and biscuit or two.
“They are only reflecting Brock Carmichael’s own style of engagement, which was very personal and focused on the needs of our residents. It was a proper partnership working in a way we’d not experienced before,” Wendy added.
The site also includes a tribute to Brock Carmichael project partner Michael Cosser, who was the scheme’s original designer. He passed away unexpectedly in 2023 and a memorial bench to him sits within the residents’ private landscaped garden.