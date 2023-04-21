News you can trust since 1877
Voter ID: what photo ID will I need to vote in local elections in Lancashire this year?

The polls taking place in councils across Lancashire on 4th May are amongst the first where voters will be required to prove their identity before they can have their say over who they want to represent them.

By Paul Faulkner
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Anybody wanting to cast an in-person vote at all future local, general and police and crime commissioner elections in England will have to present one of the accepted methods of photo-bearing ID – and the picture must still be a good likeness.

Those without suitable identification have the option to apply for a special voter authority certificate – but the deadline for doing so for this year’s local elections expires at 5pm on 25th April.

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

Voters will need photo ID to cast their ballot in person from this year - until now, they have just had to hand in their nameVoters will need photo ID to cast their ballot in person from this year - until now, they have just had to hand in their name
The original - not a photocopy - of a:

***passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA) state or a Commonwealth country

***full or provisional driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or a European Economic Area (EEA) state.

***blue badge for disabled parking.

***identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

***voter authority certificate

***anonymous elector's document

***biometric immigration document

***Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

***national identity card issued by an EEA state

***electoral identity card issued in Northern Ireland

***older person’s bus pass (funded by the UK government)

***disabled person’s bus pass (funded by the UK government)

***Oyster 60+ card (funded by the UK government)

***Freedom Pass

***Scottish national entitlement card

***60 and over Welsh concessionary travel card

***disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card

***Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Source: Electoral Commission

