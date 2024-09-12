Victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal to hold public meeting with Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan following collapse of SSB Law

By Laura Longworth
Published 12th Sep 2024, 12:49 BST

Victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal are holding a public meeting with the Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP next month.

It will be held on Thursday, October 3rd, from 5-30pm to 7-30pm at Burnley Wood Community Centre in Springfield Road.

Residents are welcome to drop in at any point during the meeting to discuss the scandal with Oliver Ryan, the Labour MP for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield.

It follows the collapse of Sheffield-based legal firm SSB Law in January, leaving residents facing thousands in debt after taking on no-win, no-fee compensation claims for failed cavity wall insulation – despite reassurances that they would not pay a penny.

Residents listen as former Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham speaks at a meeting for cavity wall insulation victims following SSB Law's collapse. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
We have reached out to Jeremy Brooke, director of SSB Group Limited, but have not received a response.

To attend the meeting or join the SSB Law Victims Support Group, please contact [email protected]

To sign the petition for justice, please visit https://www.change.org/CWIscandal

