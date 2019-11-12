Tories confirm parliamentary candidate for Burnley

The Conservative Party has chosen its candidate to contest the General Election in Burnley.

Antony Higginbotham, who has worked in the public and private sector, said he was backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal to leave the European Union and that the election on December 12th would be fought on those lines.

He said: "A lot has been said over the past three years, we’ve had debate after debate and frankly a Parliament that has done everything in its power to stop the democratic decision we took back in 2016. Burnley voted Leave and it’s time we delivered on that decision.

"That’s why this election is so important - because it’s our chance to 'Get Brexit Done', respecting the decision you took - and so that we can re-focus on the NHS, schools and the police."

Mr Higginbotham is the latest parliamentary candidate to be confirmed for Burnley.

He will be contesting the seat with the previously elected Labour MP Julie Cooper, Burnley's former Liberal Democrat MP Gordon Birtwistle, the Burnley and Padiham Independent Party's Charlie Briggs, the Brexit Party's Stewart Scott and the Green Party's Laura Fisk.