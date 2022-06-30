Households which qualify for the payment have homes in Council Tax bands A-D.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, Leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Under Government guidelines, payments must be made by the end of September.

“We know that the current cost of living crisis is hitting some people hard.

Almost 30,000 households have now received their £150 Council Tax Rebate payment from Pendle Borough Council

“That’s why our partner, Liberata UK, which has managed the payments on our behalf, has worked hard to get the money to households as quickly as possible, well ahead of this deadline.

“Most households which pay their Council Tax by Direct Debit have automatically received their payment.

“And the final payments are currently being made to those who have supplied their bank details.”

Richard Gibson, Pendle Borough Council’s chief finance officer, said: “The application process has now closed.

“Those who haven’t supplied their bank details to us or their bank account failed the validation checks will get a credit of £150 on their Council Tax account.

“If you would rather have the money than a credit, you can claim a refund via the Council’s website.

“Please wait until you receive a letter confirming this before you apply for a refund payment via our website.

“Remember, you can simply use the credit to help manage your household finances because this credit reduces your Council Tax bill.”