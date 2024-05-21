Thousands of emergency food parcels provided at food banks in the Ribble Valley last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Trussell Trust provided a record number of emergency food parcels in the Ribble Valley last year, new figures show.

The charity is now calling on the Government to "build a future where no one needs a food bank to survive".

Latest figures show 3,505 emergency food parcels feeding people in need for either three or seven days were handed out across its two Ribble Valley locations in the year to March – up from 2,281 the year before, and the highest since records began in 2017-18.

Of these parcels, 1,548 were delivered to support vulnerable children.

Food is sorted and seen in crates at a foodbank distribution hub. Image for illustrative purposes. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

In 2019-20, before the coronavirus pandemic, just 1,089 were handed out in Ribble Valley.

The Trussell Trust has called on political parties to back a "supportive social security system" and provide better support for parents, carers and people with disabilities facing increased living costs.

Emma Revie, its chief executive, said: "It’s 2024 and we’re facing historically high levels of food bank need. As a society, we cannot allow this to continue. We must not let food banks become the new norm.

"As we approach the next general election, we urgently need all political leaders to set out how they will build a future where no one needs a food bank to survive.

"Voters want to see a change and we need cross-government action at all levels to deliver it."