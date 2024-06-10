These are the eight candidates standing to be the next Burnley MP
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming vote:
Who are the candidates?
- Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrat
- Mitchell James Cryer – Independent
- Rayyan Fiass – Independent
- Antony Higginbotham – The Conservative and Unionist Party
- Jack Launer – The Green Party
- Nathan Thomas McCollum – Reform UK
- David Roper – Independent
- Oliver Ryan – Labour and Cooperative Party
Where are the polling stations?
- Haggate Baptist Church, Burnley Road, Briercliffe;
- Briercliffe Community Centre, Jubilee Street, Briercliffe;
- Early Years Building - St James’ Lanehead CE School;
- St John the Baptist RC Primary School, Thames Avenue;
- Ennismore Community Centre, Ennismore Street;
- St Cuthbert`s Community Hall, Sharp Street;
- St Johns Parish Hall, Ivy Street;
- Burnley Campus, Barden Lane;
- Stoneyholme & Daneshouse, Youth and Community Centre, Daneshouse Road;
- Burnley Boys Club, Barden Playing Fields, Barden Lane;
- Ghausia Centre, Abel Street;
- Canalside Community Centre, 62 Lindsay Street;
- Linkbridge, 1 Swinless Street;
- Burnley Tennis Club, 30 Lower Ridge Close, off Belvedere Road;
- St Catherine`s Church Hall, Mary Street;
- 1882 LOUNGE, Burnley Football Club, Harry Potts Way;
- Belmont Community Centre, Belmont Grove, off Brunshaw Avenue;
- Brunshaw Primary School, Foundation Centre entrance, Morse Street;
- Pike Hill Library, Langwyth Road, Worsthorne;
- Village Hall, Holme-In-Cliviger, Cliviger;
- Worsthorne Primary School, Brownside Road, Worsthorne;
- Coal Clough Academy, Swindon Street;
- St Matthew’s Church Hall, Albion Street;
- Vanguard Community Centre, 65 Bevington Close, (off Burnham Gate);
- Rosehill Baptist Church, Rosehill Road;
- Rosewood Primary School, Moorland Road entrance;
- Burnley Wood Community Centre, 96 Springfield Road;
- Coal Clough Community Centre, 2 Pasturegate Avenue;
- Burnley Golf Club, Approach Way, off Glen View Road;
- Valley Street Community Centre, Valley Street, (off Rossendale Road);
- West End Community Centre, Venice Street;
- Dorset Street Entrance, Rosegrove Infants School, Dorset Street;
- Greenbrook Methodist Church, Greenbrook Road, off Lowerhouse Lane;
- Padiham Road Methodist Church, Brassey Street;
- St Mary Magdalene’s RC Church, Gawthorpe Road, off Crow Wood Avenue;
- Palace House & Woodbine, Tenants & Residents Association, 1 Anglesey Avenue;
- Gannow Community Centre, Adamson Street;
- Middlesex Over 50's Social Centre, Middlesex Avenue;
- Housing 21, Fairweather Court, Quarry Street, Padiham;
- Whitegate Nursery School, Victoria Road, Padiham;
- Padiham Primary School, Burnley Road, Padiham;
- Padiham Football Club, Arbories Memorial Sports Ground, Well Street;
- St John’s Church Hall, St John’s Road, Padiham;
- Hapton Methodist Church Hall, Whitefield Street, Hapton;
- Brierfield Community Centre, Colne Road, Brierfield;
- Thomas Street Bowling Pavilion, Percy Street, Nelson;
- Baptist School, Guilford Street, Brierfield;
- Reedley County School, Reedley Road;
- Pendle Primary Academy, Walter Street, Brierfield.
Do I need to take voter ID?
Everyone must take Voter ID with them. Accepted forms are:
- Passport issued by the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country;
- Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state;
- Blue badge;
- Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government;
- Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government;
Freedom Pass;
- Biometric immigration document;
- Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card);
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card);
- National identity card issued by an EEA state.
What if I don't have any of the accepted forms of Voter ID?
You can apply to be issued with a Voter Authority Certificate via https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26th. This certificate can then be used as your Voter ID on polling day.