Burnley folk will take to the polls to pick their new MP in just over three weeks’ time.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming vote:

Who are the candidates?

Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrat Mitchell James Cryer – Independent Rayyan Fiass – Independent Antony Higginbotham – The Conservative and Unionist Party Jack Launer – The Green Party Nathan Thomas McCollum – Reform UK David Roper – Independent Oliver Ryan – Labour and Cooperative Party

Where are the polling stations?

Haggate Baptist Church, Burnley Road, Briercliffe;

Briercliffe Community Centre, Jubilee Street, Briercliffe;

Early Years Building - St James’ Lanehead CE School;

St John the Baptist RC Primary School, Thames Avenue;

Ennismore Community Centre, Ennismore Street;

St Cuthbert`s Community Hall, Sharp Street;

St Johns Parish Hall, Ivy Street;

Burnley Campus, Barden Lane;

Stoneyholme & Daneshouse, Youth and Community Centre, Daneshouse Road;

Burnley Boys Club, Barden Playing Fields, Barden Lane;

Ghausia Centre, Abel Street;

Canalside Community Centre, 62 Lindsay Street;

Linkbridge, 1 Swinless Street;

Burnley Tennis Club, 30 Lower Ridge Close, off Belvedere Road;

St Catherine`s Church Hall, Mary Street;

1882 LOUNGE, Burnley Football Club, Harry Potts Way;

Belmont Community Centre, Belmont Grove, off Brunshaw Avenue;

Brunshaw Primary School, Foundation Centre entrance, Morse Street;

Pike Hill Library, Langwyth Road, Worsthorne;

Village Hall, Holme-In-Cliviger, Cliviger;

Worsthorne Primary School, Brownside Road, Worsthorne;

Coal Clough Academy, Swindon Street;

St Matthew’s Church Hall, Albion Street;

Vanguard Community Centre, 65 Bevington Close, (off Burnham Gate);

Rosehill Baptist Church, Rosehill Road;

Rosewood Primary School, Moorland Road entrance;

Burnley Wood Community Centre, 96 Springfield Road;

Coal Clough Community Centre, 2 Pasturegate Avenue;

Burnley Golf Club, Approach Way, off Glen View Road;

Valley Street Community Centre, Valley Street, (off Rossendale Road);

West End Community Centre, Venice Street;

Dorset Street Entrance, Rosegrove Infants School, Dorset Street;

Greenbrook Methodist Church, Greenbrook Road, off Lowerhouse Lane;

Padiham Road Methodist Church, Brassey Street;

St Mary Magdalene’s RC Church, Gawthorpe Road, off Crow Wood Avenue;

Palace House & Woodbine, Tenants & Residents Association, 1 Anglesey Avenue;

Gannow Community Centre, Adamson Street;

Middlesex Over 50's Social Centre, Middlesex Avenue;

Housing 21, Fairweather Court, Quarry Street, Padiham;

Whitegate Nursery School, Victoria Road, Padiham;

Padiham Primary School, Burnley Road, Padiham;

Padiham Football Club, Arbories Memorial Sports Ground, Well Street;

St John’s Church Hall, St John’s Road, Padiham;

Hapton Methodist Church Hall, Whitefield Street, Hapton;

Brierfield Community Centre, Colne Road, Brierfield;

Thomas Street Bowling Pavilion, Percy Street, Nelson;

Baptist School, Guilford Street, Brierfield;

Reedley County School, Reedley Road;

Pendle Primary Academy, Walter Street, Brierfield.

Do I need to take voter ID?

Everyone must take Voter ID with them. Accepted forms are:

- Passport issued by the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country;

- Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state;

- Blue badge;

- Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government;

- Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government;

Freedom Pass;

- Biometric immigration document;

- Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card);

- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card);

- National identity card issued by an EEA state.

What if I don't have any of the accepted forms of Voter ID?