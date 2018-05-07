Shadow Chancellor in Burnley today

The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell will be the guest speaker at today's May Day festival in Burnley.

The senior Labour MP, who has long links to Burnley, will speak at Towneley Park following the usual parade from Burnley Town Hall.

Burnley MP Julie Cooper will also be speaking, as will a representative from the RMT union who will give an update on the Guards on Trains dispute.

Finally, a speaker from the North-West TUC will also be there to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the TUC this year.

Burnley's May Day Festival is one of very few in the country that has been held every year since the May Day bank holiday was established in 1978.

Peter Thorne, from Burnley TUC, said: "The day will begin with a parade from the town hall to the park, setting off at noon. The parade will be led as usual by the Red Rose brass band who will also play at the event.

"Activities at the park will start around 11am with a funfair and the various charity and trade union stalls around the field and in the marquee.

"The speakers will follow the arrival of the parade at around 1pm.

"The Clarion Choir will commence proceedings with a short song recital and Red Rose Band will play later in the afternoon.

"There will also be the usual dog agility displays, donkey rides and stalls in the marquee. The ever popular Pendle Dog Agility Club will be performing two of their amazing dog agility displays for us."