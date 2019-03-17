Rosehill with Burnley Wood by-election announced

The candidates for a by-election in Burnley have been announced.

The by-election for Rosehill with Burnley Wood was triggered by the resignation last month of Burnley and Padiham Independent Party councillor Christine White, citing personal reasons.

An election for the seat will now be held on April 11th with the following candidates:

Labour, Andy Devanney;

Green party, Victoria Alker;

Liberal Democrats, Peter McCann;

Conservative, Phil Chamberlain;

Burnley and Padiham Independent Party, Paula Riley.