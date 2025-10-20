Ribble Valley Borough Council appoint new chief executive Sarah Threlfall

Ribble Valley Borough Council has appointed a new chief executive.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Threlfall, whose appointment was agreed by a full meeting of the council, will take over from retiring chief executive Marshal Scott who will step down on January 4th 2026 after 16 years in the role, and 52 years’ service in local government.

Sarah is currently deputy chief executive and director of communities and wellbeing at Preston City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is married with two children and has lived in the Ribble Valley for the past four years.

New Ribble Valley Council chief executive Sarah Threlfall

“I’m absolutely delighted to have been appointed as chief executive of Ribble Valley Borough Council,” said Sarah.

“The Ribble Valley is a special place and, as a resident with a strong bond with the area, I’m excited to be part of shaping its future and enabling Ribble Valley to continue to thrive.

“I’m looking forward to working with communities, elected members, staff and partners to deliver on their ambitions and to protect those things which make the Ribble Valley such an exceptional place to live, work and visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah grew up in Preston and attended university in Leeds before returning to Lancashire to start her career. She has worked in local government for more than 20 years, starting her career as a graduate trainee at Chorley Council before joining Tameside Council where she spent 15 years before moving to Preston.

Sarah lists walking and gardening as her main hobbies – “the Ribble Valley is an ideal place to enjoy both”, she says.

Council leader Coun. Simon Hore said: “We began the search for a new chief executive in August and received some excellent applications from across the UK.

“We short-listed five strong candidates and the two-day selection process was rigorous and challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to working closely with Sarah as we continue to work hard as a council to provide high-quality, value for money services to our residents and businesses.

“I’m sure her extensive experience will ensure clear and consistent leadership as we navigate the challenges of the biggest shake-up of local councils in 50 years due to Central Government’s decision to re-organise local government.”