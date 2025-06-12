Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield Column

Hello all. This week, I’d like to provide a general update on what I’ve been working on both here in the constituency and in Parliament.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly, I’m delighted to share some great news for football enthusiasts across Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield. The government has awarded £320,000 for new football pitches and goalposts at the Prairie Sports Village and Burnley College. This investment is a real boost for our local sports facilities and will provide high-quality equipment and playing surfaces for the community to stay active and healthy. I will always continue to push for further funding wherever possible across our towns.

Another key development for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield - this week it was announced that 8,370 children here in the constituency will now be eligible for free school meals, following the government’s expansion of the scheme to include all children in Years 3 to 11 from families receiving qualifying benefits. This is a monumental step forward in helping to reduce child poverty. No child should ever go hungry at school, and this government is making sure that every child has the best possible start to their day. It will also save families £500 per child every single year - money that goes straight back into the pockets of working people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting a remarkable young woman, Scarlett Heseltine, who is using her platform to raise awareness of Tourette’s Syndrome. Scarlett, who holds the title of Junior Miss Great Britain, is leading a powerful campaign to shed light on the condition and to challenge stigma. To support her efforts, and apparently after hearing nothing back from the Council, I got involved and arranged for the town halls in Burnley and Padiham to be lit green - to help amplify her message. Similarly, she came to Parliament recently to see the place and to talk more about her campaign. Scarlett’s determination is inspiring, and she hasn’t let her condition stand in the way of her success. She’ll be competing in the prestigious International Galaxy Pageant in Orlando, Florida, this August, and I know the whole town is right behind her - good luck, Scarlett!

Oliver Ryan MP braving the weather at the Artisan Market

I’d also like to take a moment to congratulate the indefatigable powerhouse who is Cosima Towneley on her appointment as a Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire, a bit of a coup for Burnley. The Lancashire Lieutenancy is made up of individuals who have made significant contributions to public service, and Cosima’s decades of dedication through her work on Burnley Borough Council and Lancashire County Council make her a fitting choice for this honour. We might have been on different sides of politics, hers more blue, mine more red, but I’ve always considered her a true public servant, polite even in disagreement and altruistic in her efforts, someone I consider a friend. Well done Cosima.

As many of you will know from my social media posts, I’m a big fan of supporting local food businesses. Last week, I marked National Fish and Chips Day with a visit to my personal favourite chippy, Belfields - a real local gem. Despite the torrential rain over the weekend, I also made sure to visit the Artisan Market, which is held on the first Saturday of every month. It was a pleasure to browse the stalls and pick up some tasty treats - a particular highlight was the olive stall, perfect for anyone who loves a good charcuterie board!

In Parliament : The Priorities of Working People

Turning to national matters, today saw the delivery of the Chancellor’s Spending Review, following on from the first Budget last October and the Spring Budget. The difficult but necessary decisions made then are already paying off - we’re seeing real economic stability, with interest rates having been cut four times, saving families here in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield hundreds of pounds. Real wages are rising, and the UK is currently the fastest-growing economy in the G7. The Chancellor’s announcement included £600 billion in spending commitments - a clear signal that this government is delivering on the priorities of working people and committed to renewing our great nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of this Spending Review is Labour’s Plan for Change, the plan we were elected on - built around national security, border security and economic security. When I speak to residents across the constituency, one issue comes up time and again: immigration. The previous government’s failed policies saw net migration soar to over one million, this government is taking action to fix that. I welcome the announcement that we will end the expensive and unsustainable use of hotels to house asylum seekers - a move that will save £1 billion of taxpayers’ money. Net migration is already down by nearly 50%, and we will keep tackling this issue head-on.

I’m pleased to share that up to 350 constituencies - with a focus on many in the North West - will receive additional funding to support councils in tackling fly-tipping, improving parks, and upgrading libraries. I will be working closely with our local authorities to make sure that Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield get our fair share of that investment.

I also welcome the announcement of an extra £29 billion per year cash investment for the NHS to support its day-to-day running. At the election, people called for more doctors, faster appointments, and shorter waiting lists. This government has already delivered: 1,700 new GPs, an extra 3.5 million appointments, and a reduction of over 200,000 on NHS waiting lists. There is still a long way to go, and local hospitals here in East Lancashire face real pressure, but I am pleased that the Chancellor remains committed to rebuilding our health service. The NHS - created by a Labour government - will always be protected by a Labour government.

Finally, I was very pleased to see the commitment of £39 billion into social and affordable housing - the largest investment in half a century. Our housing stock in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield is falling, and we urgently need the kind of investment in homes that we haven’t seen since the last Labour government. The Affordable Homes Programme, which provides direct funding for building houses - especially for social rent - is vital for towns like ours. I will continue to advocate for this money to come our way and help us build the homes our communities need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To finish, a quick note for residents in Gannow and Rosegrove - I’ll be holding a constituency surgery at Life Church on Saturday 19th July, from 10:00am to 1:00pm. No appointment is necessary; just drop in if you’d like to raise an issue, get some help, or simply say hello. And if you don’t live in those areas, you’re still more than welcome to attend - my team and I are always happy to hear from you.

As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley Town Centre is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays - say hello.

Until next time,

Oliver