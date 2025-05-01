Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I hope you’ve been enjoying the glorious early summer weather we’ve had across the constituency over the past week – let’s hope it’s a sign of a warm and bright summer to come! As always, I want to keep you updated on what I’ve been working on, both locally here in the constituency and in Parliament.

Locally, my priority is always to serve you and support those who need help. My team and I have now assisted nearly 5,500 people, and I want to share just a few examples of the kind of support we’ve been able to provide recently. We helped one constituent recover £4,300 in delayed carer’s element payments, plus £100 in compensation from the DWP; we help secure a new bungalow for a disabled and housebound resident; found emergency accommodation for a vulnerable homeless individual; and successfully cleared police fines for someone whose number plate had been cloned. There is so much that my office can help with – please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You’ll find the contact details at the bottom of this column.

It’s always inspiring to see young people engaging with the issues that affect our community and environment. Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting Elena, a local Brownie aged 9, who visited me on behalf of the Burnley St Stephen’s Brownie Group. She presented a petition calling on the government to do more to protect our precious wildlife. Elena’s passion and commitment to the environment were impressive, and it was an honour to hear her views. It gives me great hope to see the next generation so determined to shape a better future for our planet.

Looking ahead, this year marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe. On Thursday 8th May, I’ll be at Burnley Town Hall to mark VE80, where a proclamation of freedom, democracy, and peace will be read. This will be a poignant moment to reflect on the incredible bravery and sacrifice of our veterans – the men and women who risked everything for the freedoms we enjoy today. It’s a time for us all to come together, to celebrate their legacy and ensure that their story is passed on to future generations.

On a more sombre note, I also want to pay tribute to Pope Francis, who sadly passed away recently. He was a man of compassion and conviction, who led with a deep sense of humanity – particularly in his care for the poorest and most marginalised. As a Catholic, I was deeply moved by his passing. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.

Turning to my work in Parliament, I’ve been working closely with constituents on a campaign to secure formal recognition for emergency service workers who have been severely injured and forced to retire. While there is rightly a medal to honour those who die in service, there is currently no equivalent for those whose careers end due to life-changing injuries. After speaking to several constituents for whom this is a deeply personal issue, I raised the matter with Dame Johnson, who agrees that more must be done to recognise their sacrifice. I’ll be meeting with her this week, along with other MPs, to push this campaign forward and explore how such a medal can be introduced.

As you may know, I am proudly serving on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which scrutinises government spending to ensure that every pound is well spent. The committee meets twice a week for three-hour sessions. This week, I served as the lead member on one of our investigations, and we are now working to produce reports into key areas of government expenditure. PAC is made up of MPs from across the political spectrum, and we work together to hold government departments to account. I’ll keep you updated on our progress.

Finally, for residents of Brierfield, I’ll be holding a constituency surgery at Brierfield Library on Saturday 24th May, from 9:30am to 12:00pm. No appointment is necessary – just drop in if you need support, have concerns, or simply want to say hello. I’ll also be hosting another supermarket surgery in Burnley before then, so do keep an eye on my social media for details.

As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley Town Centre is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays - say hello.

Speak soon, until next time.

Oliver