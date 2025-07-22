Reader's letter | Stop supplying Lancashire-made F-35 aircraft components to Israel

Independent Pendle Councillors will not rejoin the Labour Party as long as the Government persists with its present policy of supplying components for F-35 fighters to Israel, which are manufactured in Lancashire.

These fighter aircrafts are used to attack and kill Palestinian civilians in Gaza and so war crimes are committed.

The Labour Party cannot say they do not know the truth. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) had a full-page advert in national newspapers with the heading "We're witnessing a Genocide in Gaza and the UK Government is complicit".

Meanwhile, the UK Government avoids the truth by prescribing Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation for exposing the truth of the UK Government's hypocritical support for Israel.

Actions speak louder than words.