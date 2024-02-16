Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colne Town Clerk, Gina Langley, reported back on how the town councillors had agreed to analyse Speed Indicator Device locations near primary schools and also that with the restarting of Treasure Our Time in March that the town councillors were keen to involve school groups in the project’s delivery.

Colne’s Neighbourhood Police team sent CJC a report on their activities regarding safe parking near primary schools in the town.

The CJC were eager not to wait until March and so agreed to contact Pick Up for Pendle, having already received their support, to see if a joint litter picking date could be arranged for February.

Meeting of Colne Junior Council

The junior councillors had tasked their schools to produce posters to encourage Colne residents to not drop litter and these were judged. The chosen posters will be reproduced and used at Alkincoates Park and in playgrounds.

Having written to Coun. David Cockburn-Price, chairman of Colne and District Committee, about the locations of bins and dog poo bins throughout the town centre, they resolved to write to him again to see if their posters could be displayed more widely and also to ask the committee to consider the provision of dog poo bins.