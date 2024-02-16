News you can trust since 1877
Pupils from West Street, Trawden Forest, Christ Church and Park Primary form Colne Junior Council

After the long list of actions arising from November’s Colne Junior Council, the first Junior Council of 2024 yielded real dividends, as goals began to be achieved.
By Dominic Collis
Published 16th Feb 2024, 13:22 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 13:22 GMT
Colne Town Clerk, Gina Langley, reported back on how the town councillors had agreed to analyse Speed Indicator Device locations near primary schools and also that with the restarting of Treasure Our Time in March that the town councillors were keen to involve school groups in the project’s delivery.

Colne’s Neighbourhood Police team sent CJC a report on their activities regarding safe parking near primary schools in the town.

The CJC were eager not to wait until March and so agreed to contact Pick Up for Pendle, having already received their support, to see if a joint litter picking date could be arranged for February.

Meeting of Colne Junior Council
The junior councillors had tasked their schools to produce posters to encourage Colne residents to not drop litter and these were judged. The chosen posters will be reproduced and used at Alkincoates Park and in playgrounds.

Having written to Coun. David Cockburn-Price, chairman of Colne and District Committee, about the locations of bins and dog poo bins throughout the town centre, they resolved to write to him again to see if their posters could be displayed more widely and also to ask the committee to consider the provision of dog poo bins.

Each participating school (West Street, Trawden Forest, Christ Church and Park Primary) had also come up with logo ideas for CJC. It was agreed that elements of each should be taken forward by Colne Town Council’s graphic designer and that the logo should be considered again at the next meeting.

