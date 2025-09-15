Petition calling for stop to proposed Burnley and Pendle merger with Blackburn surges past 1,500 signatures

By John Deehan
Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:23 BST
A fast-growing petition opposing the proposed merger of Burnley and Pendle with Blackburn under a new East Lancashire unitary authority has surpassed 1,500 signatures in less than 10 days.
The petition, titled “We say NO to Burnley & Pendle being merged with Blackburn”, reflects mounting public resistance to the government’s Local Government Reorganisation plans, which aim to consolidate Lancashire’s 15 councils into fewer, larger unitary bodies. The proposal would see Burnley and Pendle absorbed into a new authority alongside Blackburn with Darwen, a move many residents and local leaders say threatens community identity and democratic accountability.

Burnley Council Leader Afrasiab Anwar, a vocal opponent of the merger, said the petition’s rapid growth “shows just how strongly residents feel about not being merged with Blackburn”. He added, “This isn’t Burnley versus Blackburn. It’s Burnley, Pendle and Blackburn versus a bad idea.”

The “We say NO to Burnley & Pendle being merged with Blackburn” petiton has already received 1,500 signatures.

Coun. Anwar has urged all concerned residents to sign the petition and ensure they verify their email via the confirmation email link they are sent. “This is about protecting our towns, our services, and our voice. Every verified signature counts.”

The petition argues that the proposed super council would be too large, too remote, and too disconnected from local needs. It warns of repeating past mistakes seen in NHS centralisation, where services like Burnley’s A&E were relocated to Blackburn.

Supporters of the petition are calling for a more thoughtful approach to reform, one that preserves local autonomy and reflects the distinct identities of East Lancashire’s boroughs.

The petition can be viewed here.

Coun. Anwar added “Whilst we have triggered a debate at full council by getting 1,500 signatures in less than 10 days, we need to keep up the momentum by spreading the message and getting more support.”

