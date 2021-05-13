'People are fed up with their local concerns being ignored' – New Green councillor Scott Cunliffe promises to be a strong voice in Burnley Town Hall

Scott Cunliffe polled 957 votes in the Cliviger with Worsthorne ward to oust Burnley and Padiham Independent Party's Andrew Newhouse from the seat.

It was a triumphant day for Greens across the borough with wins for Martyn Hurt in Trinity and Andy Wight in Brunshaw boosting the party's numbers on Burnley Council to five.

Coun. Scott Cunliffe with the Burnley Green Team: (left to right) Coun. Andy Frewings, Emma Simpkin, Coun. Martyn Hurt, Coun. Andy Wight and Coun. Sarah Hall.

Coun. Andy Fewings, leader of the Green Party Group in Burnley, also captured Burnley Central West in the county elections.

Scott (46), who ran 3,090 miles to every single Clarets away game in a season for charity two years ago, said: "The result in Cliviger with Worsthorne ward shows that the people of our area are fed up with their local concerns being ignored.

"Conservative representation in a Labour led council have failed to protect our green spaces from greedy developers. I’m delighted that people have given me a chance to send a strong message to the council.

"The Green Party is not against development, but we need appropriate housing and services that are low in carbon, and do not alter the character of our rural villages. New developments need to work for everyone, for first time buyers, pensioners, disabled people, professionals and low income families.