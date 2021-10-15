Pendle MP pays tribute to murdered friend and colleague

Andrew Stephenson MP

Sir David (69) died after he was stabbed several times in his constituency surgery in Essex earlier today.

Mr Stephenson said: "I am deeply shocked by the murder today of Sir David Amess MP as he undertook a constituency surgery.

"Sir David was wonderful, kind, friendly and had a great sense of humour. I’m proud to have known him and had him as a friend and colleague.

"He died just doing his job dutifully serving his constituents as he has for many many years. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."