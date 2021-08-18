Pendle Labour leader calls on local councils to take on Afghan families

The call came from the leader of Pendle Labour group, Coun. Mohammed Iqbal as it emerged that the hardline Taliban group was quickly taking control of Afghanistan following the US and allied forces.

Coun. Iqbal said: "Pendle has a long and proud tradition of being pro-active when fellow human beings in desperate situations need our help.

"In 2015 under a Labour-led council we were one of the first councils in the country to take Syrian families many of whom have made Pendle their home.

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal

"At the policy committee meeting I will ask the administration to step forward and take 20 families immediately. People across Pendle are already contacting me with offers of support. I’m proud to live in such a fantastic borough .