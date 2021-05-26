Pendle Council's new Tory leadership reveals priorities for coming year

Coun. Ahmed takes over from Labour's Coun. Mohammed Iqbal MBE who was leader for five years in total. The new deputy leader is Mike Goulthorp who represents Earby and Coates ward.

Pendle Council is now led by the Conservatives – the party with the majority of councillors elected on Thursday May 6th.

Coun. Ahmed, who represents Barrowford and Pendleside ward and has been a Pendle councillor for 17 years, said: “I’m delighted to take up the leadership of Pendle Council.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed

“It remains an extremely challenging time for us all and there’s a lot to do to ensure that our communities and businesses can rebuild their lives following the impact of the pandemic.

“It’s important that everyone understands that we’re not out of the woods yet – particularly as we’re seeing infection rates in neighbouring areas increasing and the rise in the new variant from India in parts of Lancashire.

“As well as putting on extra testing capacity, we’re encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and keep following the Government advice about hands, face, space and fresh air.”

Coun. Ahmed explained that his priorities were all about making Pendle a great place to live and somewhere people are proud to live, work and want to visit.

He said: “We want to do all we can to make the Nelson Town Deal happen so that we can boost the town and support our local communities and businesses.

“I’ve spoken with Andrew Stephenson MP a number of times about this and he is working to support Pendle’s case for investment.”

Other priorities include:

working with, and supporting, local businesses as they re-open after lockdown

getting the best out of the Levelling Up Fund which will boost regeneration and give residents better access to skills and jobs

protecting greenfield sites by regenerating brownfield sites

improving residents’ health and lowering anti-social behaviour by working with, and supporting, youth clubs and sports clubs

tackling climate change by tree planting and increasing the number of charging points in the borough

promoting tourism in Pendle

protecting Pendle’s heritage

taking action against fly tippers, people who litter and dog walkers who don’t clean up after their dogs.