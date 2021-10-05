Pendle Council welcomes new chief executive

Rose Rouse

Rose Rouse, the previous chief executive at Eden District Council until 2020, takes over from Dean Langton who has taken up a new role as finance Director at Blackburn with Darwen Council.

Mrs Rouse was previously corporate director at Worcester City Council, and since 2020 she has been an independent consultant.

She said: “I’m delighted to take up the role of chief executive for Pendle Council. I couldn’t be more excited about this fantastic opportunity.

“Pendle is a great place, packed full of potential. I’m really excited about working with councillors, staff, partners and the community to take forward ambitious plans for Pendle’s future.”

Speaking about the past 18 months, she said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult time for everyone but it’s clear that by working together we can continue to do all we can to support our communities.”

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Council, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Rose to Pendle Council and look forward to working with her.