Pendle Council by-election to be held for Barnoldswick ward
Former fire-fighter Mick Strickland is standing down from the role due to work commitments, and the Lib Dems have put forward mum-of-three Bryony Hartley as their candidate in the election which will take place on November 27th.
Mr Strickland thanked everyone for their support when he said: “I am and will be forever grateful for the opportunity to represent my town and community in a very different way than I have previously and for all the support from colleagues, but I must take the opportunities that come along and sadly I cannot do both.
“I’m pleased I helped improve taxi safety during my time on the council with the introduction of compulsory recorded daily checks.
Bryony Hartley is the niece of former Mayor of Pendle, the late Ken Hartley.
Candidates from other parties have not yet been announced.