Pendle Council appoints new chief executive

Rose Rouse

“We are hoping she will be joining us in early autumn,” said Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Council.

“She was chosen from a strong field of candidates and went through a rigorous selection process.

“We were all impressed with her enthusiasm and I’m confident she’ll make a positive impact here in Pendle.”

Rose Rouse has worked in local government for over twenty years and has held senior roles in a range of local authorities and regional organisations.

She was chief executive at Eden District Council until 2020 and before that was Corporate Director at Worcester City Council. Since 2020 she has been an independent consultant.

In accepting the position of Chief Executive, Rose said: “I couldn’t be more excited about this fantastic opportunity. Pendle is a great place, packed full of potential.

“I’m looking forward to working with councillors, employees, partners and the community to take forward ambitious plans for Pendle’s future.”

The council’s former chief executive, Dean Langton, left the council at the end of July 2021 after 15 years at Pendle Council, nine as chief finance officer and six as chief executive.