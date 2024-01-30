New real-time bus information displays to be installed across Burnley
The real-time screens track the arrival times of buses, counting down the minutes. Lancashire Council Council is currently discussing which bus routes to upgrade, with work expected to start next year, funded by Levelling Up money from the Government.
A council spokesperson said: "The focus of our Levelling Up Fund bid is to develop a range of complementary projects in Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn and Rossendale that will make it easier for people to travel across the county for work and leisure.
"We expect our key proposals for public transport to include real-time information at key bus stops as well as improve the accessibility of some bus stops, give more priority to buses in traffic, and create better links between walking, cycling, bus and rail infrastructure.
"We're currently working with local residents and stakeholders to develop these proposals for a number of sites, and we'll be telling people more about the details in the coming months."