Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The real-time screens track the arrival times of buses, counting down the minutes. Lancashire Council Council is currently discussing which bus routes to upgrade, with work expected to start next year, funded by Levelling Up money from the Government.

A council spokesperson said: "The focus of our Levelling Up Fund bid is to develop a range of complementary projects in Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn and Rossendale that will make it easier for people to travel across the county for work and leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We expect our key proposals for public transport to include real-time information at key bus stops as well as improve the accessibility of some bus stops, give more priority to buses in traffic, and create better links between walking, cycling, bus and rail infrastructure.