Nelson Plan for Neighbourhoods seeks public views

Pendle Borough Council is seeking the public’s views on how £20m. should be spent in Nelson.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nelson Plan for Neighbourhoods has been launched replacing the Nelson Long Term Town Plan.

Under the new government the programme has been renamed and refocused, but the town will still receive £20m. over the next 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will focus on three key themes: Thriving places; Stronger communities; Taking back control.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, deputy leader of Pendle Borough Council, with Sue Rae, programme and projects manager and Mevish Mahmood, community development officer from the Nelson Plan for Neighbourhoods team.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, deputy leader of Pendle Council and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Development and Regeneration, said:

“Following a short pause we’re now ready to move forward and we want to hear from you. This is a fresh opportunity for us to work together to ensure this investment has a real and lasting impact.

“Please tell us what you think Nelson needs most. This long-term funding allows us to focus on the town’s priorities and deliver real change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nelson Plan for Neighbourhoods team will be attending community events over the coming weeks to talk to residents and gather ideas.

Local people can also have their say online by completing a short survey https://forms.office.com/e/71SrXWuGvR

The survey will be open until Sunday October 19th.

Claire Bennett, CEO of Positive Action in the Community and chair of Nelson Plan for Neighbourhoods Board, added: “Residents and businesses have worked closely with us in the past to identify priorities and I‘m delighted that we can now build on that foundation.

“Please take this opportunity to help us create a plan which is driven by our community, deliverable and will really benefit everyone who lives and works in Nelson.”

If anyone would like to find out more, please email [email protected]