MPs re-elect Sir Lindsay Hoyle as Commons Speaker

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been re-elected as Commons Speaker, telling MPs he would continue to be “fair, impartial and independent”.

The Chorley MP was returned to the post unopposed at the start of the new Parliament.

He has served as Speaker since November 2019 when he replaced John Bercow shortly before the 2019 general election.

The Speaker election marks the first day of the new Parliament, which welcomes 335 new MPs to the chamber.

Putting himself forward for the role again, Sir Lindsay said it was an “honour” to serve his constituents in Chorley and also remembered his father Doug, who died in April.

He told the Commons: “It’s been an absolute privilege to serve this House as the 158th speaker. I’ve got to say that four and a half years have flown.

“With the authority of the chair comes great responsibility, which is something that I’ve never taken lightly or for granted.

“I know from experience that decisions have consequences, but with experience comes wisdom and if re-elected I will be guided by that as I continue to be fair, impartial and independent.”

Sir Lindsay’s speech was littered with light-hearted moments and reflections as he referred to the “Rees-Mogg conga”, in a nod to the queuing system set up for votes by former Commons leader Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg during the pandemic.

He added: “It was of course an honour to represent this House at the lying in state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, to present the address to the new King in Westminster Hall, to attend his coronation.

“Needless to say in this role you need staying power. I’ve already been the speaker during the tenure of three prime ministers, two monarchs and one Jim Shannon.”

Labour MP Cat Smith said Sir Lindsay is a speaker “who champions the voices of his backbenchers”, adding: “Our speaker is fair, impartial, and independent. Newly elected members will find a great friend in our speaker, I know I have.”

She added: “Over the years, he has been a great source of advice and guidance, some of which I took, and some of which I chose to ignore. But all I can say is that the advice that I ignored, I regret ignoring and live to tell the consequences.