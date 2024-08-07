The Ribble Valley MP is set to be a champion for British food and farming.

MP Maya Ellis has enrolled on the first National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme to gain an insight into how the British food and farming sectors contribute to the nation’s food security, the environment, and local and national economies.

The NFU scheme, launched with ABP UK, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and Fareshare, enable MPs to see first-hand how safe, sustainable and affordable homegrown food gets from field to fork.

The year-long itinerary will cover different farming sectors and concludes with a graduation dinner in Westminster where MPs will receive a commemorative pin badge to recognise their understanding of British food and farming.

Ribble Valley MP Maya Ellis. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

MP Ellis said: “As a newly elected MP, I’m extremely proud to sign up to the NFU’s Fellowship Scheme and demonstrate my full support to our incredible farmers and growers in the Ribble Valley constituency who do a fantastic and valuable job in providing us with high-quality food alongside caring for our much-loved countryside.

“Farming is not only a vital part of the nation’s social fabric, but also a valuable contributor to our local economy – an industry forming the backbone of the UK’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink. In 2022, farming’s economic output in Lancashire was valued at £706m, which contributed £244m. of Gross Value Added to Lancashire’s economy.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and learning and understanding much more about some of the big issues impacting the British food and farming sectors, so I am able to speak up on behalf of the industry and highlight the critical role of food security in delivering national security and the investment and growth required for the future of farming.”

NFU north regional director, David Hall, said: “Through the NFU’s Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme, together with our partners, we will provide the MPs with the tools, knowledge and understanding they need to be able to champion this fantastic industry in their own constituencies and in Westminster. They will then be able to campaign with us for the policies needed that allow our farmers and growers to continue producing safe, sustainable and affordable homegrown food alongside caring for the great British countryside.”