MP for Pendle wins Westminster Tug of War match to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson took a break from political battles last week to take part in a more light-hearted contest to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST

The 35th annual Macmillan Tug of War saw MPs battle it out against Peers from the House of Lords in the grounds of Westminster Abbey. Sponsored by Banham Charitable Foundation, the event was hosted by sports broadcaster, Mark Pougatch and raised £130,000 and counting for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mr Stephenson’s House of Commons team won against a team from the House of Lords in a fiercely fought battle of brawn over brains.

The parliamentary matches were keenly watched by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson at the tug-of-war for Macmillan Cancer SupportPendle MP Andrew Stephenson at the tug-of-war for Macmillan Cancer Support
Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson at the tug-of-war for Macmillan Cancer Support
Gemma Peters, CEO of Macmillan Cancer Support welcomed guests to the event and announced the launch of a new campaign for the charity.

Gemma said: “People living with cancer are facing among the worst cancer waiting times on record and these delays are risking lives. This isn’t good enough. We’re determined to do whatever it takes to make sure everyone gets the cancer care they need, when they need it.

“That’s why later this month Macmillan Cancer Support will be launching a campaign - What Are We Waiting For? - calling on decision makers across the UK to take action to reduce waiting times.

“I’d like to thank all our generous Tug of War donors and sponsors. Thanks to the incredible £130,000 raised this year, Macmillan can continue doing whatever it takes to support people living with cancer.”

To take part in a Macmillan fundraising event this summer, visit: https://www.macmillan.org.uk/fundraise

