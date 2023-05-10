Some 115 people were injured in 2021-22 – up from 81 the year before, according to Health and Safety Executive data. This was also up from 99 in 2018-19.

An injury is recorded if an employee misses the following seven days of work, or if they suffer a: fracture; amputation; reduction or loss of sight; serious burn; head injury causing unconsciousness; scalping; crush-related injuries; or hypothermia or heat-induced illness caused by working in an enclosed space.

The GMB trade union said it is "extremely sceptical" that the current data shows the full story and called for greater funding for regulators to increase the number of employers reporting injuries and fatalities.

More than 100 Burnley people were at work last year, new figures show.

Daniel Shears, GMB national health and safety officer, said: "Whilst almost all work-related fatalities in the scope of RIDDOR will be reported, by definition this excludes deaths at sea, deaths airside in aviation, all work-related road traffic fatalities, and work-related suicides."

The figures showed 72% of the non-fatal Burnley injuries resulted in someone missing at least seven working days.

Meanwhile, three Burnley people have died at work over the past eight years.

Shelly Asquith, TUC health and safety lead, said the Government must provide "proper investment in health and safety enforcement" after more than halving the HSE’s budget in the past decade.