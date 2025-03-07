Liberal Democrats in Pendle are celebrating winning a seat from the Conservatives in a Pendle Council by-election in Colne’s Vivary Bridge ward on Thursday.

Andy Bell took the seat with 388 votes, a majority of just 30 over the second place Reform candidate on 358, and 144 votes ahead of the incumbent Conservatives on 244. Labour trailed in fourth place with 121 votes.

“I'm delighted with the result, and thank everyone who supported the Liberal Democrat team," said newly elected Pendle Councillor Andy Bell.

“As well as lots of street-level issues, the campaign focused on the Conservatives’ failure to back tougher taxi-safety measures in Pendle.”

Andy Bell punching the air with delight on his Royal Enfield motorbike outside Nelson Town Hall after the result was declared.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of former councillor Kieran McGladdery over Pendle Council's Conservative group's failing to support a stronger taxi-safety scheme in a vote before Christmas.

A second by-election is due to be held in the ward after another Conservative councillor resigned after failing to attend meetings and being in arrears with council tax.

Tom Ormerod, who also represented Vivary Bridge, resigned following revelations that he owed thousands of pounds in council tax and had missed many meetings.

It was revealed that Tom Ormerod owed £3,835 in unpaid council tax to Pendle Council across three years. Also, he had attended just three council meetings since being elected in May 2023.

Lib-Dem Coun. David Whipp called on Tom Ormerod to resign over the issues. He said the Tory councillor had missed 27 council meetings that he should have attended.

The result increases Liberal Democrat numbers on Pendle Council to 9, with 10 Independents, 11 Conservative, and 2 True Independents.