The leaders of Burnley and Pendle councils have joined dozens of Labour MPs urging Sir Keir Starmer to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Council, and Coun. Asjad Mahmood, who is leader of Pendle Council are calling on Sir Keir Starmer to resign over his position on the conflict in the Middle East.

The dramatic move follows calls from senior Labour figures London mayor Sadiq Khan, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who broke ranks to also challenge Sir Keir's stance.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anward has joined dozens of Labour MPs urging Sir Keir Starmer to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Anwar said: "I, and colleagues across Burnley, over the last few weeks have seen the sad loss of people, including young children, in Palestine and Israel and this has to stop immediately.

"I joined the Labour Party because of the values of standing up and speaking out against injustices across the world. Sadly, Keir Starmer has not stood up for Labour values, hence why we are calling upon him to step down.

"Blindly following the position of Mr Sunak is not acceptable to us and our residents who we represent."