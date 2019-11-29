Latest odds on battle to become Burnley's next MP

Bookmakers have made Labour's Julie Cooper as the odds-on favourite to reclaim her Burnley parliamentary seat in the general election.

Mrs Cooper, who has won the last two general elections in Burnley, has been priced at 8/15 with bookmakers William Hill, while Conservative newcomer Antony Higginbotham is currently second favourite with odds of 7/4.

Liberal Democrat Gordon Birtwistle, who was Burnley's MP from 2010 to 2015, is third favourite with odds of 10/1.

Surprisingly, given that Burnley saw a 66.6% vote to leave the European Union in 2016's referendum, the Brexit Party candidate Stewart Scott has generous odds of 20/1.

Burnley and Padiham Independent Party's Charlie Briggs, the Green Party's Laura Fisk and independent candidate Karen Helsby-Entwistle make up the other figures vying to be Burnley's next MP.

The nation goes to the polls on December 12th.