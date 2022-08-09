The Levelling Up Fund is designed to invest in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK. The £4.8bn fund will support town centre and high street regeneration, local transport projects, and cultural and heritage assets.

After considering 600 potential transport schemes county-wide, the council has selected three themed interventions in the East Lancashire districts of Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale.

The title of the bid is 'Levelling Up East Lancashire. Creating opportunities through greener, safer and healthier travel'. It's three themes are:

Looking over Burnley from Healey Heights. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Liveable Neighbourhoods – making residential areas safer for walking and cycling, and making neighbourhoods more attractive by connecting places through greener walking and cycling routes.

Public Transport Service Improvements – upgrading public transport facilities, and reducing journey times to work, training and education.

Active Travel – improving walking and cycling facilities, connecting residential areas with places of employment, shops and leisure facilities – all helping to improve the health and well-being of local people.

County Coun. Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: "A huge amount of work has been undertaken to identify the areas that would benefit the most from the Levelling Up Fund. This includes looking at levels of employment, health, physical activity, air quality, car ownership, road accidents, walking and cycling, and bus and rail services.”