Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents across most of Lancashire today get the chance to have their say over how some key county services are run as they head to the polls in the local elections.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contest is to elect the 84 members that make up Lancashire County Council – and is open to registered voters in all parts of the county except the standalone local authority areas of Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A forthcoming shake-up of local government means it is almost certain to be the last ever election for the county council, which is set to be abolished before the next poll is due in 2029.

Polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm – and those who have chosen to cast their ballot in person will have to produce an accepted form of photo ID, such as a driving licence, passport or bus pass for older or disabled people (see full list below). It is not necessary to produce your polling card.

Any postal votes that have not yet been sent back must be returned to the electoral office of the relevant district council (Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, West Lancashire, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster, Ribble Valley, Burnley, Rossendale, Hyndburn or Pendle) by the time the polls close, if they are to count.

In certain circumstances – such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election – you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm today. To do so, you should contact your local district council (see list above).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire County Council is divided into 82 divisions – or electoral wards – all bar two of which elect just one county councillor to represent that area at County Hall.

In the divisions of Pendle Rural, and Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors, two councillors are returned – meaning residents in those places have two votes.

Lancashire County Council is responsible for a raft of services – including adult and children’s social care, the roads, non-academy schools, libraries, waste processing and public health.

On the political front, the authority is currently controlled by the Conservatives, who have been in charge since in 2017 and were re-elected at the last county poll in 2021. The party presently holds 46 seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour opposition group – with a current 26-seat tally – will be looking to recapture an authority they last ran between 2013 and 2017.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Reform UK – with two councillors each going into the elections – will be hoping to make major inroads into the lead of the two largest parties.

There are currently five independents sitting on the authority – and a total of 23 independent candidates standing this time around. One seat is currently vacant.

The vote count does not begin until 10am on Friday morning, with the first results likely to appear around lunchtime. The declaration of the overall result could come at any point during the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHAT PHOTO ID DO I NEED TO VOTE AT THE LANCASHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL LOCAL ELECTIONS?

In order to vote in person at a polling station in Lancashire, you will need to produce one of the following pieces of photo ID:

passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country (including an Irish Passport Card);

driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence);

a Blue Badge;

Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government;

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government;

Voter Authority Certificate;

Anonymous Elector’s Document

60+ London Oyster Photocard funded by Transport for London;

Freedom Pass;

Scottish National Entitlement Card issued for the purpose of concessionary travel (including a 60+, disabled or under 22s bus pass);

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card;

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card;

Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland;

Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland;

War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland;

60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland;

Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland;

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card);

Biometric Immigration Documents, including eVisas;

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card);

Ministry of Defence Form 100 (HM Armed Forces Veteran Card) (you can only use this ID at elections taking place on or after 1 May 2025);

National identity card issued by an EEA state;

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland.