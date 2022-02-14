Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Burnley tomorrow

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is to visit Burnley tomorrow.

By Dominic Collis
Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:18 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:42 pm

Sir Keir's visit is part of his three-day tour of England to promote his contract with the British people – setting out Labour's commitment to guaranteeing security, prosperity and respect for all.

Accompanied by Shadow Levelling up Secretary Lisa Nandy, he will visit a local business to meet staff working in manufacturing, and will discuss Labour’s plans to give people the opportunity to realise their ambitions and build a good life for themselves.

This will be followed by a meeting elsewhere with in Burnley where voters will be able to discuss their thoughts on prosperity and local opportunities with Starmer and Nandy directly.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will visit Burnley tomorrow. PIC: Getty Images

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says party must 'rebuild red wall' in Lancashire ...
