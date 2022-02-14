Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Burnley tomorrow

Sir Keir's visit is part of his three-day tour of England to promote his contract with the British people – setting out Labour's commitment to guaranteeing security, prosperity and respect for all.

Accompanied by Shadow Levelling up Secretary Lisa Nandy, he will visit a local business to meet staff working in manufacturing, and will discuss Labour’s plans to give people the opportunity to realise their ambitions and build a good life for themselves.

This will be followed by a meeting elsewhere with in Burnley where voters will be able to discuss their thoughts on prosperity and local opportunities with Starmer and Nandy directly.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...