Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Burnley tomorrow
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is to visit Burnley tomorrow.
Sir Keir's visit is part of his three-day tour of England to promote his contract with the British people – setting out Labour's commitment to guaranteeing security, prosperity and respect for all.
Accompanied by Shadow Levelling up Secretary Lisa Nandy, he will visit a local business to meet staff working in manufacturing, and will discuss Labour’s plans to give people the opportunity to realise their ambitions and build a good life for themselves.
This will be followed by a meeting elsewhere with in Burnley where voters will be able to discuss their thoughts on prosperity and local opportunities with Starmer and Nandy directly.