Following a hustings and vote of local Labour Party members on Saturday, July 30th, Oliver Ryan won a majority of votes cast.

Oliver said: “It is such an honour to have been selected as the Parliamentary candidate for Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Ryan has been named as the Labour candidate for the Burnley constituency to fight the next General Election.

"Burnley is the heartbeat of Lancashire and I am humbled and extremely proud to have been backed by so many Labour members, councillors, unions and affiliates. It shows that we have the movement to win here in Burnley.”

“Burnley deserves better than this government and the current MP interested in their own survival only. Boris Johnson’s government might be ending but the rot goes right through the Conservative Party. Antony Higginbotham stood by him repeatedly, despite them lurching from one crisis to the next, despite the lies, despite the erosion of standards in public life.

"A General Election can’t come fast enough.”

“Only Labour has a plan to help people through the cost of living crisis, fix our broken transport system and ensure people feel safe on our streets.”

A Labour Party spokesperson added: "Oliver Ryan is an outstanding choice for Burnley, he is a three-time elected councillor of eight years with an impressive background in law and local government. Oliver works at a national level as part of the LGA Labour Executive and brings a great deal of knowledge and experience of getting things done.