Jonathan Hinder MP Column - A New Voice for Our Armed Forces

Our brave service personnel deserve the very best support. That’s why I am proud to back Labour’s new independent Armed Forces Commissioner Bill in the House of Commons. Britain’s first ever independent commissioner will be a dedicated voice for our service members and their families. For too long, those who serve have had their concerns overlooked. Now, they will have a dedicated champion to stand up for their interests.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of our national security are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day. Our armed forces stand as the ultimate example of public service, and their professionalism and bravery are recognised worldwide. Yet, after 14 years of Tory neglect, morale in our military hit record lows. Shocking statistics revealed that just four in ten personnel were satisfied with their service conditions, and nearly 5,000 members were relying on Universal Credit benefits before the election. This is totally unacceptable and deeply unfair to those who have dedicated their lives to keeping our country safe.

This Bill is a vital part of the government’s mission to renew the nation’s contract with our armed forces. It will establish an independent commissioner who will serve as a direct point of contact for service personnel and their families, addressing critical issues ranging from equipment and housing to childcare. The Commissioner will have proper powers to investigate service life problems, make recommendations, and report to Parliament. Importantly, they will have access to personnel, information, and defence sites to ensure real accountability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This reform is about respect - it is a pledge that our service members will get the very best in return for their bravery. They will have a dedicated advocate ensuring that the challenges they face are heard and addressed. This is especially important for areas like Pendle and Clitheroe, where we are immensely proud of our military heritage and understand the sacrifices made by our personnel. At a time of global instability, it is especially important that we stand by those who risk everything for our security. This new independent commissioner is just one of many steps this Labour government is taking to right the wrongs of the past and build a stronger, fairer country for everyone.

Jonathan Hinder MP meeting serving soldiers

Upcoming Surgeries

Colne - Saturday 15th February, 4:00-5:30pm, with limited slots left Foulridge - Friday 7th March

If you need my help with an issues, please email [email protected] to book a slot.