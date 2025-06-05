Independent group on Pendle Council table motion on Gaza crisis

By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 09:36 BST

Independent councillors in Pendle have tabled a motion on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza to be debated at the next full council meeting.

The motion, tabled by Coun. Mohammed Iqbal MBE, states that Pendle Council should “note the continuing genocide in Palestine by Israeli government forces resulting in the death of tens of thousands of innocent people.”

The motion also calls for the council to:

condemn the continued genocide by Israeli government forces in Palestine;

Independent councillors have tabled a motion on the Gaza crisis to Pendle Council

call upon Hamas to release all Israeli hostages held since October 2023;

call on the UK Government to take effective diplomatic actions against Israeli government ministers behind the genocide in Palestine.

The move comes as the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said that Gaza has become “worse than hell on earth”. Mirjana Spoljaric said in a BBC interview that “humanity is failing” in regard to the crisis in Gaza.

There is growing concern over the distribution of aid in Gaza, with more than two million people at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

Coun. Iqbal said: “We are witnessing on a daily basis the atrocities committed by Israeli forces against innocent Palestinians and world leaders are standing by and allowing the genocide to happen.

“Is it the case that a Palestinian child’s life is worthless compared to any other child? I would urge our government to recognise Palestine as a state immediately and demand a ceasefire.”

The motion also resolves to call upon Burnley and Pendle MPs to speak up publicly against the genocide and ask the government to seek actions in conjunction with world leaders to resolve this crisis.

Colleague, Coun. Ruby Anwar, added “I speak as a mother and my heart cries when I see a child burning due to indiscriminate Israeli bombings. World leaders are standing by and allowing genocide to happen, I implore them to demand a immediate stop and ceasefire.”

The United States yesterday vetoed a UN Security Council's draft resolution calling for an “unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza.

The other 14 members voted in favour, which also demanded the release of all hostages and the lifting of humanitarian aid restrictions.

