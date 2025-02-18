Lancashire borough and district councils could be merged or scrapped under government ambitions to create new, large unitary authorities serving populations of around 500,000 people.

A shake-up of Lancashire's current mixed system of councils is proposed under the government's English Devolution White Paper. The white paper has sparked debate and the government has asked councils for early feedback this spring and then detailed suggestions by the autumn.

Some Lancashire council leaders and MPs have already put forward ideas or preferences about which boroughs might join together, sparking debate. And some district councils, such as Ribble Valley and Lancaster, are considering options such as holding local referendums or a petition to gauge public opinion on the issues and options.

In Clitheroe, shoppers and traders at the town's market were asked their views.

'COUNCIL OFFICE AND STAFF ARE NEARBY'

Stallholder Malgorzata Ziemba, known as Margaret, runs the delicatessen counter with husband Michal which they took over when the former owner retired. She said: "Somebody mentioned council changes recently but I've not heard any details yet. Clitheroe has always had a council. Why do they want to move things to Blackburn or another place? Preston or Lancaster are too far away. Clitheroe definitely needs a council based here.

"At the moment, people can speak to the council if they have any problems. You can go into the council office and speak to people or they can come here. All the different departments are there, like planning and business. But if the council moved away, it would be much harder to have meetings or get decisions. Yes, you can contact councils online but it is not the same as a face-to-face conversation. Some things can be done easily online but not everything.

"It's important to keep staff and services based in Clitheroe. To have everything in one place. There are council workers here including the men who clean the streets and look after things. They are important. What will happen if things changes and decisions were taken far away? The council employs staff who spend money at the market and local shops. If they go, the town's economy will suffer.

"Towns have lost banks and now they could lose councils. It's a shame. Things should be done to make towns bustle. I hope any decision to scrap local councils is stopped. Now, we hear talk about getting bank 'hubs' in town centres with different banks. Maybe there could be council hubs in town centres?

"Also Clitheroe has grown a lot. I moved to England 18 years ago and Clitheroe is bigger now. There are lots of new houses and more people. In another five or 10 years, it will be a big town. So why should it lose the council?"

'A REFERENDUM WOULD BE GOOD'

Fruit stallholder Mark Walker has been with his family's business for 15 years. He said: "I stay out of politics to be honest. But I live in Clitheroe and ideally I think councils should be based locally. If you are based in a particular place, you have a stake in it. Councils based further away are not going to have the same input. I may have some disagreements with Ribble Valley Council but, if we had to choose, I'd definitely still want the council based here.

"I think a referendum would be good, to allow people to choose from different options. But everything is about cutting costs nowadays so I'm not sure there'd be money for a referendum?"

'I DON'T WANT TO MERGE WITH A BIG URBAN AREA'

Hardware trader David Wood grew up near Blackburn and is a Blackburn Rovers supporter. But he doesn't want any merger between Ribble Valley and Blackburn councils. He said: "If we had to merge with Blackburn and Darwen, god help us! I wouldn't want any merger with a big urban area.

"Any changes will only be good if it saves people council tax. There's a lot of rumours about the Ribble Valley going in with Pendle? I wouldn't mind a merger with Hyndburn because it's got more rural places. But I'd like to stay simply as Ribble Valley.

"I've dealt with Ribble Valley Council over the years and they have generally been OK, to be fair. Recently there have been some disagreements about Clitheroe Market's development. Some people feel it's much harder these days to speak to council staff. In the past, we'd see officers regularly. I'd like to see them fortnightly or monthly. But now it feels like it's just a few times a year.

"Councils also tend to employ consultants nowadays. I'm not sure they have the local knowledge. You can't compare the development of a rural market town like Clitheroe with a much bigger town like Bury or other places in Britain. Clitheroe needs looking after on its terms. I enjoy working at the market because I like the people. I've been here for 30 years. I wouldn't say market work is a hobby but I do enjoy it. "

'PEOPLE CARE ABOUT PLACES'

Shopper Sarah Smith, visiting from Longridge, said: "In some ways, I can can understand why the government wants change because councils might be too top-heavy with managers? But there's not enough people on the ground, doing what's needed. I wouldn't want to be governed from Blackburn or Preston. They are too far away. I like the Ribble Valley as it is. a smaller district.

"Over the years, we've contacted different councils about things like footpaths and roads, and keeping some pride in places. What we need is people who listen, whether it's a small or a large council. People who take notice and who can manage a budget,

"I can remember when many things in Longridge were done by the old Longridge council. They were really proud of the area. Now, people don't seem to be as proud of things. They just seem to think about finances., telling us they can't do this or that because there's no budget. They've lost some community spirit. But people still care. I think local councils are important and I'd not like to lose them.

"Part of Longridge is now in the Preston borough and part in the Ribble Valley. It's surrounded by houses. From being a village, Longridge is now a town but there's not many jobs. Most people go to Manchester or places like that for work because they are near the motorways. If the authorities want bigger councils for bigger areas, they will have to deliver jobs for people.

"I think there should be a referendum. Some people have become complacent since the covid pandemic. But they should get involved with a referendum and vote, one way or another. I support a referendum 100 per cent."