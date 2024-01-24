Here's how postal, proxy and overseas voting in the Ribble Valley has changed
Voters in the Ribble Valley are being reminded of changes to postal and proxy voting.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
And former Ribble Valley residents now living overseas are advised they can vote in future general elections.
Here is a guide to the changes:
How has postal and proxy voting changed?
- Postal and proxy voters must apply online to vote and supply their National Insurance number and a signature.
- They will need to renew their applications every three years.
- There is a limit on the number of people proxy voters can vote on behalf of – up to two people living in the UK and two people registered as living overseas or on active service.
- New postal or proxy vote applications must be made online at electoralcommission.org.uk
- But any Ribble Valley voter who holds a postal or proxy vote prior to October 31st, 2023, does not need to reapply for their vote until January 31st, 2026.
- If you aren’t able to apply online, you can download the application form, complete it by hand and post it to Elections Team, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
How has overseas voting changed?
- Previously, people who left the UK more than 15 years ago lost their right to vote.
- This rule has been abolished under the Election Act 2022 and British citizens can now register to vote in the last constituency they were registered to vote in before leaving Britain.
- Children who left Britain before voting age can register using the address of their parent or guardian.
- You must register to vote at electoralcommission.org.uk and your registration will last up to three years, or five years for servicemen and women.
For further information, call the borough council on 01200 414411.