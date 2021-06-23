Have your say on Nelson 'Masterplan'

Nelson town centre. PIC: Andy Ford

The aim of the Masterplan is to support the long-term regeneration of Nelson town centre and the wider town.

During 2020, a team of consultants led by Cushman and Wakefield prepared a draft Masterplan for Nelson.

Its development has involved consultation with local residents and stakeholders, a physical analysis of the town and a review of socio-economic indicators, existing policies and strategies, as well as the property market.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Council, said: “The Masterplan will be considered by our Policy and Resources Committee and Full Council in the summer. Before it is, we want to know what you think.”

The Masterplan:

establishes a vision for the town, which was reviewed and refined by the Nelson Town Deal Board

sets out the opportunities and priorities for regeneration and growth

reflects the views of interested people and organisations and the local community

identifies sites and buildings across the town which could accommodate growth and improvement

provides a strategy for improving Nelson town centre

proposes changes to the boundary of the town centre, focusing visitors into a smaller core area, and making it more lively

provides an action plan of short, medium and long term actions

provides a plan which will support future funding bids to Government and other sources to develop and deliver the actions it proposes.

Coun. Ahmed added: “Please take the time to view the draft Masterplan and comment.

“It’s vital that as many people as possible have a say in Nelson’s future so that we can do all we can to meet the needs of our businesses and communities.

“It will be the blueprint for the future direction of the town over the next 10 years and the positive effects will be felt far beyond this.

“This is a huge opportunity as we hope to secure Town’s Funding of up to £29m for Nelson through the Town Deal as well as additional money from other funding streams.”

Julie Whittaker, Housing, Health and Engineering Services Manager, added: “The last Nelson Masterplan led to a transformation of the town centre, including an amphitheatre for events around the stunning Shuttle sculpture and an attractive boulevard.

“We also opened up the town centre to slow-moving traffic again and created more parking spaces.

"But there is still much work to do for Nelson and local people can make a big impact on the next major plans for the town.

“Nelson faces many challenges including underused leisure and cultural facilities and empty shops.

“We have a number of problem sites and there isn’t a thriving night-time economy.”

You can view the draft Masterplan on Pendle Council’s website – www.pendle.gov.uk/masterplan

Please make your comments using the online form by 5pm on Friday July 16th.