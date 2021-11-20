Have your say on 'Life in Pendle'

Bradley ward in Nelson

The survey called Life in Pendle also includes questions about important issues like safety, health and wellbeing and climate change.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Council, said: “Our biennial survey is a fantastic opportunity for residents directly to influence our priorities.

“We want to know what you like about living in Pendle but we also want to hear about what you’d like to see improve so that we can really try and make a difference.

“This time we’re also keen to hear from you about whether you plan to stay in the area, the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on you and what you would be prepared to do to help tackle climate change.

“We’d also like to find out how you find out news or information from Pendle Council or about the council.”

This year the survey has been developed by students from Nelson and Colne College who are learning about research.

Philip Mousdale, corporate director, explained: “Their remit was to develop a series of questions which means we can get a better understanding of what life is like in Pendle for local people.

“We’re going to look at what you tell us so that we can identify any improvements and your responses will help us to shape future local decisions.

“If you live in Pendle and want to help improve the area please have your say. It only takes five minutes and all responses are anonymous.”