A revised £20m. scheme to shape the future of Nelson town centre will still go ahead.

The process for submitting funding proposals for the Nelson Town Plan was paused by the Government in July, but it was confirmed in last week’s Budget that the scheme will continue.

It will be reformed into a new regeneration programme and revised guidance and new strategic objectives are set to be published to align the scheme with the new Government’s priorities.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted that the funding has been secured and we look forward to finding out more details so that we can plan our next steps.

“We are determined to make a positive difference in Nelson and this funding gives us long term certainty to deliver projects based on the town’s needs and priorities.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped to shape our plans so far – you are at the heart of our Investment Plan.

“We very much look forward to working together to implement the many fantastic ideas you’ve shared with us.”

Further community engagement will take place in the coming months and projects will get underway once the Investment Plan has Government approval.

Claire Bennett, CEO of Positive Action in the Community and chair of Nelson Long Term Town Plan Board, added: “We are so pleased that the work already done with local people to identify the town’s needs and priorities has been recognised in the Chancellor’s budget.

“Residents and businesses have worked very closely with us and it’s great to know that this work can continue benefitting those who live and work in Nelson.”